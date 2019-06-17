CAA extends partial airspace ban

Pakistan has extended the restriction on its airspace for flights to India until June 28. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier restricted overfly and transit on Pakistani airspace until June 15. After the suspension of overfly operations, flights from Lahore to Delhi, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka and Urumqi were cancelled. Pakistan shut down its eastern airspace after a fresh wave of tensions with India that started in February. According to a CAA spokesperson, transit and overfly within Pakistani airspace would remain suspended until further orders. However, there are no restrictions on the operations on the country’s western airspace, he said.