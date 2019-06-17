World asked to fulfil pledges made for repatriation of Afghan refugees

The representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and the United Nations on Monday called on the international community to support countries and communities hosting refugees and provide development assistance to put an end to any future Afghan displacement.

The 6th Quadripartite Steering Committee Meeting was held here with Minister for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi in the chair. Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi represented Afghanistan; Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Disciplinary Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari represented Iran; and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Indrika Ratwatte represented the UNHCR.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss developments and challenges in the implementation of the multi-year regional solutions strategy for Afghan refugees to support voluntary repatriation, sustainable reintegration and assistance to host countries and to improve the implementation mechanisms and coordinated efforts.

All parities pledged their commitment to the solution strategy for Afghan refugees (SSAR) which remains the multilateral framework for identifying and implementing solutions for the refugees. The representatives reiterated their call for joint advocacy and resource mobilisation to support the implementation of the strategy. The participants also urged world donors to implement pledges made to support voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The participants reaffirmed their assurance to the principle of voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity and called for joint efforts to create an environment conducive to phased, gradual and orderly voluntary return and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan, as well as to continue to more appropriately support host communities in Iran and Pakistan, within the SSAR framework.

Addressing the participants, SAFRON Minister Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan has been hosting the Afghan brethren in line with the spirit and precedent set by the Ansaar of Madinah who sacrificed their lives and assets by sharing everything with the migrants from Makkah. He said the moot has been organised to once again highlight the need for the world community to understand the pain of being displaced. “It seems the priorities of the global community are fast changing under the influence of world powers due to recent war and conflict in Syria and Iraq, and Afghan refugees issues have been put on the backburner. Due to this change in priorities, Pakistan and Iran have been left to suffer the most as both the states are already suffering due to certain sanctions by the US,” he said.

“Since the world has been a witness to the magnitude of human suffering and agony the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran have gone through due to the Afghan conflict, the UNHCR must stand by our region and advocate to the world community not to change its priorities on whims and wishes of global partners and rather fulfil commitments made to the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran to help facilitate the smooth repatriation of Afghan refugees,” he maintained.

He said the government of Pakistan remains committed to voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan refugees in safety and with dignity. He appealed to the international community for more funds for Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) programme and called for reintegration assistance inside Afghanistan that is in line with the commitments for responsibility and burden-sharing.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Indrika Ratwatte acknowledged and appreciated the people and governments of Pakistan and Iran for hosting Afghan refugees for four decades. He underlined the need for robust support of the international community in ensuring the sustainability of voluntary returns in Afghanistan and in providing tangible support to host communities. Ratwatte said millions of people are displaced worldwide. “Despite challenges and emerging displacements globally, UNHCR equally advocates for supporting protracted situation like Afghanistan,” he said.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi said due to the large number of migrants and refugees in Pakistan and Iran and insecurity in Afghanistan, they have not reached the goals set in the SSAR. “The need for SSAR continues to exist and I, therefore, call on the extension of the SSAR timeframe,” he said. He said following the establishment of the National Unity Government, return and reintegration and addressing the needs of Afghan refugees and migrants has become a top priority of the government. Iran’s Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Disciplinary Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari said his country has enhanced services for the Afghan refugees, issued driving licenses to them, regularised parts of the population and has been issuing 550000 work visa annually. He said Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan need more international support and the UNHCR needs to step up its efforts to urge the global community to fulfil their commitments made for the humanitarian cause of Afghan refugees.