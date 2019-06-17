COAS reaffirms ‘unwavering’ support for CPEC security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The army chief made the remarks in his meeting with General Han Weighou, commander of China’s ground forces, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. During the meeting, matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed, the military’s media wing said, adding that visiting general lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on his arrival at the GHQ, an army contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument.

CPEC is a 3,000-kilometre network of roads, pipelines and railways to connect Gwadar port in Pakistan’s Balochistan province to Kashgar in the Xinjiang autonomous region of China. A special security division was established in 2017 for the security of the joint project as well as protecting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

Separately, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Anne Adamson called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of her tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. The COAS thanked the outgoing high commissioner for her services in Pakistan and acknowledged her contributions towards Pakistan-Australia relations.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.