Fake accounts case: Omni Group chairman’s son shifted to Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has shifted three suspects arrested in connection with a fake accounts and money laundering case to Islamabad to present them before the accountability court, reported a private news channel on Sunday.

The corruption watchdog arrested Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of chairman of the Omni Group of Companies, Khawaja M Salman Younis, a close relative of Majeed and Waheed Ahmed Malik, an official of the firm on Saturday. Following their arrest, the NAB produced them before an accountability court in Karachi to seek their transitory remand.

The investigation officer stated that the custody of the accused persons was required in connection with a probe into the mega money laundering case. He requested the judge to grant transitory remand of the accused so they may be produced before the accountability court in Islamabad.

Allowing the NAB’s request, the court granted a four-day transitory remand of the accused persons. The anti-graft watchdog had earlier this week arrested Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case. Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and banker Taha Raza have already been arrested in connection with the alleged scam.