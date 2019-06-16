PPP leader Durrani’s assembly chamber declared sub-jail

KARACHI: The provincial government has declared Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s chamber at the provincial legislature building a sub-jail to detain him, reported a private news channel on Sunday.

The PPP leader is in judicial custody in the ‘assets beyond means’ case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He will be kept in his chamber instead of prison for the time being. The provincial assembly’s secretary confirmed that the chamber has been declared a sub-jail to detain the speaker.

It is noteworthy that the NAB has filed a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani for allegedly possessing assets beyond his known sources of income. The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court after an inquiry, which continued for three months and 10 days.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.