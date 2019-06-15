KELLOGG partners with PARCO Limited to expand reach

Kellogg Company announced today a new, long-term partnership with leading Oil Marketing Company Total PARCO Pakistan Limited , wherein Pringles & Kellogg’s Cereals will enjoy strong availability & visibility through its distributor partner United Brands Ltd at the wide range of Total PARCO fuel stations Bonjour Shops in the growing market of Pakistan.

This step is part of the company’s growth plans and it will further strengthen Kellogg’s presence in the country and allow it to continue to offer the different tantalizing Pringles flavours and the various nutritious brands and products of Kellogg’s Cereals that have delighted consumers for decades across the globe. The range of products will compliment best with TOTAL PARCO 24/7 new image Bonjour Shops network which provide welcoming ambiance & superior experience to the valued customers.

The signing ceremony, held at LAHORE, was attended by Mr. Olivier Sabrie (Chief Executive Officer – Total PARCO), Mr. Ahmad Hossam (Deputy Vice President Retail – Total PARCO), Mr. Ahmad Yahya (GM-GCC & Pakistan – Kellogg), Mr. Zain Akram (Country Manager-Pakistan & Afghanistan- Kellogg) along-with Mr. Aamir Tamkeen (Executive Director-United Brands Ltd.). The senior Management of Total PARCO was also present at the occasion.

“Kellogg is a world leader in its categories and has successfully built brands that are synonymous with it. We are pleased to have entered into this partnership, as we share similar values and an aligned vision for our customers. This is another significant step towards building the convenience stores concept ‘One-stop solution’ retail services and aim to cater the needs of Total PARCO customers and our consumers,” said Ahmad Yahya, GCC & Pakistan GM, Kellogg Company.

“We believe that this partnership is an excellent strategic fit for Kellogg. It will leverage the huge potential of the retail sector in Pakistan, and capitalize on the success of Total PARCO Pakistan in revamping the concept of its non-fuel retail stores into modern convenience stores designed on a customer centric approach,” Yahya added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Total PARCO, Mr. Olivier Sabrie expressed : “”Total PARCO stands out as one of the Top Oil Marketing Company of Pakistan when it comes to business development in the Shop, Food & Services category. With a current network of more than 240 shops and growing, we have convenience stores chain that offer customers a variety of categories for their daily and “on the go” needs. As Total PARCOpromises quality products to its customers, entering into this strategic alliance with Kellogg will endorse this value that we associate with our offerings at our retail outlets and associated services”.