Sheikh Rasheed predicts more arrests in next 15 days

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Saturday that he had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to get rid of “rotten eggs”, but this had not been done. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that witnesses were available against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to prove their involvement in serious crimes. “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari cannot return to power,” he said, adding that Zardari and Faryal Talpur would not be given any relaxation by the government. “There is no chance that the government will strike a deal with them,” he said. “I had already said that a crackdown will be launched before the month of June,” he said, adding that the anti-corruption campaign would further speed up in the next 15 days. The minister said there was no possibility for the return of the presidential system in the country. “Whatever happens in the country, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will never return to power,” he said. “Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should ponder over how the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was hijacked by Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.