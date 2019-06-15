Imran Farooq’s murder case: Accused Moazzam files bail plea

ISLAMABAD: An accused Moazzam Ali, who was arrested in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq’s murder case on Saturday, filed a bail plea in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad.

The ATC will hear the bail plea of accused Moazzam Ali on Monday. “Court should free me on bail as I’ve no connection with the murder of Imran Farooq,” the petition stated.

Farooq, a founding member of the MQM was killed in a knife attack in Edgware, north-west London in September 2010. He had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999 and was wanted in Pakistan over different charges including torture and murder but always claimed the accusations were politically motivated. He had twice been elected Member of Parliament in Pakistan.