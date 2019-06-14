PUC seeks applications for affiliation with Wafaqul Madaris

The Pakistan Ulema Council on Friday sought applications for affiliation with Wafaqul Masajid, Madaris-e-Pakistan.

A meeting of Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council was held in Lahore.

The meeting unanimously decided to ensure protection of seminaries at every forum in Pakistan.

The central executive body of Pakistan Ulema Council also announced to endorse the initiative of the government for impartial accountability in the country.

The meeting also urged the political leadership of the country not to engage in verbal controversies on religion related issues.

Pakistan Ulema Council also announced to carryout campaigning for interfaith harmony in the countty “The stability of Pakistan conferences will be started in the country from July 1, 2019 with resolve to mark 14th August as the Day of Pakistan’s stability and integrity. On14th August, ceremonies will be held in all the seminaries and mosques all over Pakistan by hoisting national flag,” it said.

The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council also condemned missile strikes at different cities and airport of Saudi Arabia.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, the Pakistan Ulema Council chairman, stated that leadership of various religious sects and religious schools of thought have been carrying out unanimous struggle for elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan. “2019 has been marked as year for elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan. The leadership of religious organisations from all over Pakistan pays homage to the struggle of Pakistani armed force for eradication of terrorism and extremism,” he said.

The central Executive body of Pakistan Ulema Council also welcomed the decision of incumbent government for associating registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education.

The meeting also demanded for restoration of registration of Pakistan Ulema Council in Pakistan Election Commission.

The meeting also announced to endorse resolutions and conferences of OIC and World Islamic League. It also expressed concerns on irresponsible statements from government representatives on religious issues.