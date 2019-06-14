Exporters protest against new taxes

Owners of the five zero-rated sector associations, who have been excluded from tax exemption in the new budget, protested across the country on Friday.

They said that the present budget had delivered a fatal blow to exporters’ liquidity and demanded the restoration of ‘no-payment – no-refund’ system.

The protesters belonged to the following trade associations: the Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations, Pakistan Apparel Forum, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Knitwear and Sweater Exporters Association, Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparel Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Bed-ware Exporters Association, Towel Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Cloth Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Denim Manufacturers & Exporters Association, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, Pakistan Weaving Mills Association, Pakistan Textile Sizing Industry Association, All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association, Council of Loom Owners Associations, Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Tanners Association, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association and the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Pakistan.