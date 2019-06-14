People’s welfare govt’s top priority: CM Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Friday.

The meeting approved the provincial budget 2019-20. The meeting unanimously approved budget proposals 2019-20 along with the approval of Finance Bill 2019. The meeting also approved supplementary budget 2018-19 and revised estimates for the financial year 2018-19. It was decided to impose a ban on transfer of funds of three southern Punjab divisions to any other area and the decision was also made that the funds allocated for southern Punjab will be exclusively utilized for the same purpose.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the provincial ministers had voluntarily announced a 10 percent cut in their salaries. He commended the performance of Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, the chief secretary, the Planning and Development chairman, the Finance secretary and others adding. “The financial team has completed the difficult phase of budget preparation with hard work and we are thankful to the whole team. The budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is meant for the welfare of the common man and their welfare has been given importance,” he said.

“Despite difficult circumstances, steps have been proposed to provide relief to the general public in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab budget depicts the PTI manifesto,” he added.

The chief minister said that the balanced development of all the areas had been given importance in the new budget along with the recommendation of necessary steps for the betterment of the social sector. “It is for the first time that durable steps have been proposed to develop the human resource in the province,” he said. “Southern Punjab and other backward areas were badly neglected in the past but the incumbent government has taken solid steps for the development and prosperity of southern part and other remote hinterlands,” he said.

Usman Buzdar said that realistic targets had been identified in the new budget and the priorities were selected keeping in view the basic necessities of the common man. “This budget is not jugglery of figures, but a realistic document of balanced public development. The solid foundation of the durable development has been laid in the province,” he said.

Punjab Cabinet approves Finance Bill 2019

He said that opposition was busy in criticism, while the government would continue to accelerate the journey of public development forward with consistent efforts. “A close liaison will be maintained and meetings will be continued with the assembly members during the budget session,” he added. The Finance secretary briefed the cabinet about the salient features of the provincial budget and annual development programme. Cabinet members also presented their proposals and the chief minister signed the budget documents. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries attended the meeting.

Separately, PM’s Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly chamber on Friday and discussed the political situation and other matters of mutual interest.

She congratulated the chief minister for presenting best budget despite a difficult economic situation. “The provincial budget is praiseworthy in every respect and Punjab is moving towards real development under the leadership of Usman Buzdar,” she added.

Usman Buzdar said that budget was based on realistic development targets and depicts the balanced development of the province. “Resources have been provided for social sector development. Attention was paid to exhibitory projects in the past while the PTI government has given priority to public welfare. This budget is not jugglery of figures like the past government and realistic figures have been included in it while giving focus to public welfare. No better budget could be presented in the prevailing circumstances,” he added.

Lahore Press Club president Arshad Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly chamber on Friday. The chief minister assured to solve the problems faced by the journalist community on priority basis and added that the Punjab government was striving for the solution of problems of journalists. He said that Punjab government had paid dues to the media houses and every possible step would also be taken to solve other problems. “I shall meet with the office bearers of Lahore Press Club soon,” the CM said.