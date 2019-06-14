Fake accounts case: Faryal Talpur placed under house arrest

ISLAMABAD: Hours after arrest warrants for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur were issued, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials declared her F8 residence in Islamabad as a sub-jail and placed her under house arrest.

According to details, a six-member NAB team reached the federal capital’s Zardari House and took into custody Ms Faryal Talpur. She will be presented in the court tomorrow.

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal issued a notification notifying her house as sub-jail. NAB is expected to present Talpur before an accountability court on Saturday to seek her physical remand. An accountability court in Islamabad is hearing the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur today.

According to sources, an arrest warrant signed for Faryal Talpur by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was handed to NAB Rawalpindi two days ago.

Following the directions, NAB Rawalpindi constituted a team to arrest the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), leader. On Monday, the accountability watchdog arrested Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from the federal capital, after a bench of the Islamabad High Court rejected a plea filed by Zardari and Talpur seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.