Zardari undergoes ‘routine check-up’ at hospital

Incarcerated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari was sent for a routine check-up at a Rawalpindi hospital, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said on Thursday.

The anti-graft body released a statement following media reports that Zardari, who was taken into custody after the Islamabad High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in the fake bank accounts case on Monday, had been admitted to a hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

“Zardari is being looked after by the NAB as two medical boards have been constituted through the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic,” the statement read.

The communiqué added that a medical board had been examining him on a daily basis, adding that “his health condition is good and this visit is for routine check-up at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on the advice of the medical board”.

The NAB also asked the media to avoid any speculations in this regard.

Meanwhile, the PPP also issued a statement, saying that party leaders including Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nayyar Bukhari had reached the hospital.

The medical boards had advised the former president to undergo certain medical tests, the press release added.

Meanwhile, a private news channel quoted its sources as saying that Zardari was hospitalised after a drop in his sugar level and blood pressure. They said he was examined by heart specialist Azhar Kayani, and underwent angiography and other tests at the facility. On June 11, the medical board formed to physically examine Zardari had declared him fit.