Executive director of Karachi land dept arrested

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested the executive director of the Karachi land department in a fake accounts case. According to reports, Executive Director Sajjad Abbasi was arrested by the NAB after rejection of his bail plea by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The suspect has been accused of illegal allotment of welfare plots in Karachi.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kyani remarked that Pakistan was not a country to loot and asked NAB why the Sindh chief minister was not nominated in the case.

The accountability court has ordered to provide copies of references in the fake accounts’ Pink Residency case for the indictment of the accused.

The court expressed anger over non-transfer of accused Abdul Ghani Majeed to Islamabad and ordered to assure the presence of the accused at the next hearing.