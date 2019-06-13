11 more HIV cases surface in Ratodero

A total of 11 more HIV positive cases were detected on Thursday at the screening camp set up at Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The total number of such cases has now climbed to 803 so far. Out of them, 661 are children and 142 are adults.

Talking to Daily Times, Sindh AIDS Control Programme (SACP) Manager Dr Sikandar Memon said that no case was detected at outreach sites of Rural Health Centers of Naundero, Banguldero, Basic Health Units of Pir Bux Bhutto and Lashari villages. “A total of 58 citizens were tested in these camps on Thursday. So far, blood of 27,355 residents have been screened for HIV who are residing in Ratodero, its outskirts. All of them came voluntarily to the screening camps,” he said.

Separately, health experts have criticised the Sindh government for not effectively handling the HIV outbreak in Larkana.

“Sindh government and its SACP department have mishandled the HIV outbreak in Ratodero. Even now, they seem uninterested in dealing with the crisis,” said Dr Aziz Soomro, a pediatrician who works in the US.

“After great efforts, we were able to convince Brown University HIV/AIDS experts to deliver online lectures to the doctors in Larkana on providing treatment to HIV patients, especially children. So far, four such lectures have been held at Chandka Children Hospital. However, the attendance of doctors has remained very low. This shows that the Health Department is not taking any interest in the lectures,” he said.

Larkana doctors not attending online HIV training session

He said the experts who were delivering the lectures free of cost usually charged $20,000 to 30,000 per lecture in Bangladesh, Philippines and elsewhere in the world. “They also want to visit Larkana for holding an international conference on HIV and establishment of a laboratory and provision of free HIV medicines,” he said. He said that he had earlier talked to former health secretary Saeed Awan who had instructed all doctors to attend the lectures.

He said he had been trying to contact Sindh Health Services Director General Dr Masood Solangi. “However, the official remains unavailable,” he said.

He said the situation in Ratodero was very alarming. “However, the Health Department officials seem unaffected by the plight of the poor people whose future now looks dark,” he said.

He said that he had also met former US president Bill Clinton and his spouse Hillary Clinton and requested them to help HIV affected children of Larkana district through the Clinton Foundation. “They have promised to consider my request,” he said.

He said the few doctors who attended the online lectures had not given any feedback. “This apathy towards one’s professional duties is shocking to US health experts, who are keen to do something for the people of Larkana,” he said. He said even the SACP Provincial Programme manager and the Larkana HIV/AIDS Treatment and Care Center in-charge did not bother to turn up at the lecture.

Requesting anonymity, another senior doctor, who attended the lectures, revealed that not even a single woman doctor had attended the last two lectures. “There are 150 HIV positive pregnant women registered at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Women in Larkana. It is very unfortunate that our doctors are more interested in foreign tours, TA/DA, lunch and dinners. However, they don’t want to give a few hours to training,” he said.

He said the Sindh government was asking for foreign donations to deal with the crisis, but it was not interested in free help being offered by US health experts. “The government and local NGOs are trying to secure cash donations, but they have no interest in strengthening the healthcare system,” he said.