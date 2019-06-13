PHC suspends appointment of five KP CM aides

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday struck down notifications by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announcing the appointment of five advisers and special assistants to the provincial chief minister.

Justice Ikramullah Khan announced the decision, which came on a writ petition filed by Awami National Party (ANP) provincial lawmaker Khush Dil Khan challenging the appointments.

The notifications were issued earlier this year announcing the appointments of Ajmal Wazir, Ziaullah Khan Bangash and Hamayatullah Khan as advisers and Abdul Karim Khan and Kamran Khan Bangash as special assistants to the KP chief minister.

Responding to the court decision, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the provincial government is going through the court order. He said he only learnt of the decision through news channels and that no notice has been issued to the government by the court in the matter. He said there is nothing unlawful in the government’s appointment of the five special assistants and advisers. He said the constitution allows the chief minister to appoint more than five advisers and special assistants.

He said he is in contact with the advocate general and will respond in detail after going through the court order and reasons for suspending the notification.