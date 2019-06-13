Govt to focus on backward areas in budget: CM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will present its first budget for the province of Punjab on Friday (today), Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday.

He was addressing a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party was held at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Thursday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. Ministers and MPAs attended the meeting. A strategy for the upcoming budget session was finalised.

“We are going to present the best budget despite difficult economic circumstances and it will also depict the party manifesto. Our budget is meant for the common man and the journey of genuine development will start now,” he added.

He said that a huge amount was being allocated for an equal development programme for southern Punjab. “We are focusing on the development of areas ignored in the past. The opinion of elected representatives has been given importance for the preparation of the budget. I and other ministers will remain available in the assembly during the budget session and the assembly members will take an active part in the budget session,” he added.

“The provincial government will present a public-friendly and balanced budget as special attention has been given to the betterment of the social sector. Austerity is the hallmark of the government and the budget will also depict this policy. Reforms are being introduced in the health and education sectors,” he added.

Families of policemen martyred in Data Darbar blast meet Usman Buzdar

He said that the Punjab Assembly had taken a lead with record legislation to its credit. “Rest houses have been opened for the people in the province and remission in the sentences of prisoners has also been announced for the first time under the CrPC,” he added.

“The assembly members are my strength and meetings with them will continue during the budget session so as to solve the problems on a priority basis,” the chief minister concluded.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that debate on budget would start from Monday. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that budget depicted the vision of the government. “The budget has been prepared with hard work and non-development expenditures are being curtailed. Similarly, special steps will be announced for health and agriculture sectors,” he said.

He also apprised the meeting about the salient features of the budget.

Families of martyrs: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the government would make all efforts to fully compensate the families of police martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He was talking to family members of police officials who embraced martyrdom in Data Darbar blast met with at his office on Thursday. On the occasion, the chief minister presented cheques of one crore rupees each to the families of the martyred policemen.

The chief minister said that residences and plots would also be given to the police martyrs. “Their heirs will receive full salaries till the original retirement dates of the martyred officials. The government will provide government jobs to the widows, sons or daughters and other family members. They will live in government residence till retirement. Similarly, their children will also be provided free healthcare and educational facilities,” he added.

“The martyred officials have sacrificed their lives for the motherland and every possible effort will be made by the government to facilitate the heirs. Punjab Police has always written the history of bravery by fighting on the frontline. The heirs of the martyred officials are part of my family and Punjab government is standing by you. The nation will not forget the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred police officials and all our sympathies are with the families of the martyrs who will not be left alone and they will be fully taken care of,” he said.

The chief minister announced that Punjab Police would be provided all possible support and stated that a relief package would be announced in the budget for the families of civilians embracing martyrdom in such incidents.

The Punjab Police IG said that the martyrs were the pride of the police institution and taking care of their families is the responsibility of the police department which will be performed in a good manner. “The morale of the Punjab police is high because of the sacrifices of the martyrs and police will continue to render sacrifices for the sake of maintaining peace in the country,” he added. Law minister Raja Basharat was also present on the occasion.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed sorrow over the death of brother-in-law of President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Separately, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the death of the father of foreign office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal.