Another polio case emerges in KP

An 18-month-old child has been diagnosed with poliovirus in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as the total number of cases jumped to 23 on Thursday. According to sources, a medical facility in Nusrat Khel, a union council of Kohat district, diagnosed the poliovirus in Shangla district in Malakand Division of KP. The World Health Organisation showed some serious concerns over the emerging cases of polio in Pakistan. Despite the polio campaigns and government efforts, polio is not being eradicated from Pakistan. The prime minister’s focal person on polio, Babar Bin Atta, said that the anti-polio campaign in Bannu would start from Monday where he would lead the team. “Polio campaign starts in Bannu on Monday. I have just arrived here to personally lead the campaign against the biggest poliovirus outbreak in the country in the most volatile region. I will oversee preparedness with polio teams of North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu,” he said.