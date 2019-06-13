Interior minister meets Farishta’s family

Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday met with family of Farishta and assured them of every possible support.

Talking to the family members, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that forensic report and other facts in connection with the brutal murder of Farishta would be made public soon.

Offering condolences to the family, the Interior minister vowed to take the investigations in the murder case to its logical end and added that the government would provide justice to the family.

The family members thanked the Interior minister for his cooperation and complained that some elements had politicised the murder of the innocent girl.

Earlier on May 23, terming the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta, highly condemnable, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that those responsible for the incident must be brought to justice.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Asif Ghafoor had said: “Army is ready to provide any support in this regard.” “We must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children,” the statement had read.