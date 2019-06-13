21st century warfare affecting country’s security: CJCSC

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said on Thursday that warfare of 21st century had been evolved, changed and morphed into ”Grey Hybrid Conflict.

“It is affecting Pakistan’s security situation; which is a complex function of internal and external factors,” he said, while addressing the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The CJCSC’s address was mainly focused on national security challenges and options for Pakistan; where he highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities.

Gen Zubair said that regional peace was contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in South Asia.

He also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.

The discussion was followed by a vibrant and candid question and answer session.

Earlier upon arrival, the JCSC chairman laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was received by the Pakistan Navy War College Commandant Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas.