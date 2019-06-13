Man kills brother, nephew

A man on Thursday shot dead his brother and nephew in Jacobabad district. Saddar Police said the incident occurred in Juma Khan Dasti village.

“Suspect Altaf Hussain Dasti allegedly opened fire on his elder brother Behram Khan, 65, and the latter’s son Liaquat Ali, 40. Both died on the spot.

Two women Zubeeda, the wife of Behram Khan, and Robina, the wife of Liaquat Ali, were also injured. Altaf managed to escape on a motorbike,” police said. Police said the suspect attacked his relatives after they objected to his plan to build a partition wall in their family house.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and moved the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Jacobabad. The condition of the injured is out of danger.

Man shot dead in Shikarpur: A man was shot dead in a tribal dispute on Thursday. Khanpur police said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed Ibrahim Kamalani Jatoi who was working in his fields. The murder is linked to an ongoing dispute between Jatoi tribes living in Katcha area. The body was taken to Khanpur Hospital for a postmortem.