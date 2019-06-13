Two cops gunned down in Larkana

Unidentified armed bikers gunned down two policemen near the Professors’ Colony in the limits of Taluka Police Station on Thursday. The victims were identified as Dad Muhammad Mugheri and Zulfiqar Mugheri. After hearing the news, a police party reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Chandka Medical College Hospital for fulfilling legal formalities after which the bodies were handed over to the heirs. Both the deceased cops were residents of village Loung Khan Mugheri located in Kambar-Shahdadkot district. The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity. No case was registered until the filing of this report.