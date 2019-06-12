Lawyers’ body distances itself from PBC’s June 14 strike

The Lawyers’ Action Committee (LAC) on Wednesday elucidated that it had nothing to do with the strike called by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on June 14.

Pakistan Bar Council President Amanullah Kunrani had called a strike in the wake of hearing of references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge on Friday (June 14).

“No one is above the law, everyone is accountable,” the leaders of the Lawyers’ Action Committee said while addressing a presser in Lahore.

According to Article 209 of the constitution, judges could also be held accountable, the lawyers stated.

“Amanullah Kunrani gave the strike call in his personal capacity; lawyers have nothing to do with it. We stand with the judiciary and [are] ready to present ourselves for accountability too.”

They said that no one would be allowed to save himself by hiding in the ranks of the lawyers.

Expressing confidence in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the lawyers said that threats were being issued to the body to stop it from hearing references against the top judge.

They condemned the practice of putting pressure on institutions in the country and vowed to appear before the courts on June 14.