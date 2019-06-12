PEF head meets Japanese diplomats

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Chairman Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Wednesday visited the Japanese Embassy and met diplomats Yuji Tokita and Takuya Kikuchi.

Abbasi briefed the Japanese officials about the role being played by the Punjab Education Foundation in the field of school education to help open the doors of educational institutions for children of low income families who could not afford such schooling on their own due to lack of resources. He also highlighted PEF’s role in promoting quality education.

The Japanese diplomats were also informed about IT-based interventions and teachers training regime espoused by the CPDP department.

“Partner school teachers can work and deliver better. In order to ensure smooth working of partner schools and to arrange better monitoring, district level monitoring mechanism has also been established,” he said. Abbasi also added that a network of more than 7,000 partner schools were educating 2.6 million deserving students in all 36 districts of Punjab. “PEF has encouraged girls’ education and minorities’ education a lot which is evident from 46% beneficiaries comprising female students and has opened new avenues for hapless communities to step forward through the education of their children,” he said.

Yukji Tokita highlighted Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) role in promoting technical and vocational education in Pakistan. He commended the good work of the foundation and observed that the PEF was working strongly. Both dignitaries shared their views on bilateral issues and matters of common interest for promotion and bright future of education sector in Pakistan. The Japanese ambassador presented a shield to the PEF chairman.