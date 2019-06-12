PTI forms seven-member Central Finance Board

As per the constitution of the party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday constituted its Central Finance Board after consultation with the chairman and chief organiser of the party.

The office of the PTI central secretary general issued a notification in this connection after completing consultations with the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi.

The seven-member board consists of Naeemul Haque, Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Arshad Dad, Siraj Ahmad, Atif Khan, Naseemur Rehman and Jamal Ansari.

Earlier, the ruling PTI had dissolved all of its sub-organisation, positions and sections across the country following a notification released on June 2.

The notification was taken into effect immediately for all office-bearers except a few of top positions, including Chairman Imran Khan, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Finance Secretary Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, General Secretary Arshad Dad and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary Abdullah Riar.

The latest move was apparently taken in light of the PTI’s reorganisation process that was promised by the top leadership after winning the general election.