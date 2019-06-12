US commander meets naval chief

Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/Commander US Fifth Fleet/Commander Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval collaboration and maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean region. The Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times, respectively. Presently, the Pakistan Navy holds the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).