Froome out of Tour de France after crash in Criterium

PARIS: Britain’s four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome will not start next month’s race after sustaining a “bad fracture” following a heavy crash in the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford said. Froome, 34, was taken to a local hospital after hitting a wall at high speed during a course reconnaissance of the 26.1 km individual time trial around Roanne in central France, with Brailsford suspecting he might have broken his thigh bone. “It’s a very serious accident. Clearly, he won’t be at the start of the Tour de France. It’ll take quite a long time before he races again,” Brailsford told French television. “He’s badly injured… it sounds like a fracture of the femur. We’re trying to manage that and make sure he gets the best care. The next hour, hour and a half is crucial. “He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed. He hit a wall. The ambulance came quickly, he’s been taken care of and is waiting for a helicopter to be transferred to Lyon or Saint-Etienne.” Froome’s wife Michelle later tweeted from her husband’s account that he was on his way to hospital and his injuries were yet to be confirmed. Six-times Grand Tour winner Froome was competing in the Criterium du Dauphine to prepare for the Tour de France, which begins on July 6.