PM’s high power commission to be prejudiced, decries opposition

ISLAMABAD: Earlier the day, opposition leaders heavily criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of constitution of a commission to probe corruption in the previous governments’ tenure.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb called the measure another tactic to intimidate opposition leaders. The PML-N leader said that the high-level commission should be made to ‘inspect mental health of PM Imran Khan’.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister will have to answer to the public about introducing the hostile-to-public budget and having a deal with the IMF. She challenged that the government can form not one but 10 commissions as they have record of every single penny spent. PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that PM Imran Khan should also hold his PTI government accountable for Rs5000 billion.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said that PM Imran Khan did a speech in the dark of the night and he is incapable of facing the public in the broad daylight, which is chanting ‘Go Niazi Go’. Khursheed Shah said that if the prime minister is serious about eradicating corruption then he should focus on Aleema Khan, Jahangir Tareen, and Pervez Khattak. The PPP leader questioned whether the National Accountability Bureau is simply fulfilling the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reacted to the PM’s address, saying: “PM’s panicked midnight address to the nation. Fearing he’ll be unable to pass PTIMF budget and his government will fall”. Coercion will not work. No one with a conscience could vote to increase taxes, inflation and unemployment,” he said on Twitter. “This budget is economic suicide we cannot let it pass,” Bilawal added.