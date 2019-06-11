7 new HIV cases found in Ratodero

Seven new HIV positive cases were found on Tuesday at a screening camp established at Taluka Headquarters Hospital. The total number of HIV cases found at the camp has now climbed to 785. However, no positive cases were detected at other screening camps set up at Rural Health Centres (RHC) of Naundero, Banguldero, Pir Bux Bhutto and Basic Health Unit of village Lashari.

Out of 785 HIV cases found so far in and around Ratodero, 646 are children and 139 are adults. Blood samples of 26,872 people among the general population have been tested since April 25. Ten HIV positive cases were also detected on Monday.