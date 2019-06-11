Up to 10% pay raise for govt employees

The government has announced 10% ad hoc relief on the running basic pay scales of government employees serving in grade 1 to grade 16. In his budget speech, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said five per cent ad hoc relief will be provided to government employees in grade 17 to 20 whereas there will be no raise for the government servants in grade 21 to 22 as they have voluntary decided against it. The ad hoc relief will be based upon basic pay scales of 2017. The pensioners would also get an ad hoc relief of 10%. Meanwhile, the federal government has set a precedent in the country’s history when its cabinet members voluntarily decided a 10% reduction in their salaries. The minister in his budget speech announced that the federal cabinet has set a historic precedent by slashing their salaries. The decision was taken in view of the financial situation of the country. The prime minister has already desired austerity measures from the top for setting precedents for the general public.