Govt sets aside Rs 29bn for education, Rs 13bn for health

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 29,047 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during fiscal years 2019-20.

According to the budgetary document, out of total amount, around Rs 24,887 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes, while Rs 4,160 million has been allocated for new schemes.

The government has also allocated Rs 4796.762 million under the PSDP for ongoing and new schemes of the Federal Education and Professional Training for fiscal year 2019-20. A total of Rs 2371.661 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes, while Rs 2425.101 million allocated for the new schemes of the education ministry.

The government has earmarked Rs 7407.361 million for ongoing and new schemes of Science and Technological Research Division for the financial year 2019-20 under the PSDP. The budgetary allocation includes Rs 921.281 million for 19 ongoing projects and Rs 6486.080 million for 12 new schemes, according to the budgetary document. The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 128.016 million for various new and ongoing schemes of National History and Literary Heritage Division under the PSDP 2019-20. The government has allocated an amount of Rs 118.016 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs 10 million allocated for new schemes of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 13376.558 million for completion of 32 new and 13 ongoing health sector projects under the PSDP. According to the budgetary document, an amount of Rs 6809.445 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes while Rs 6567.113 million has been allocated for new health schemes. An amount of Rs 3000 million has been allocated for Prime Minister National Health Programme (Phase II) while an amount of Rs 2206 million has been allocated for Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Islamabad. Separately, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 12,047.516 million for various development projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research in the PSDP. The amount will be spent on 16 ongoing and 24 new developmental schemes under PSDP 2019-20 for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.