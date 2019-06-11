Govt predicts 4% growth in fiscal year 2019-20

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to pick up and grow at 4% during the fiscal year 2019-20, with contribution of 3.5% from agriculture, 2.3% from industry and 4.8% from the services sector, according to the Annual Plan 2019-20 released by the government here on Tuesday.

According to the plan, the growth targets are subject to risks of extreme weather fluctuations, interruptions in envisaged reforms and non-aligned monetary and fiscal policies. However, the targets are attainable with revived agriculture sector, growth in industrial sector and pickup in private sector credit and expected competition and spillover effects of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In the backdrop of highest-ever macroeconomic imbalances and resultant adjustment drive, the economic growth was anticipated to decelerate during the current fiscal year (2018-19), it said, adding that the growth decelerated from 5.5% in 2017-18 to 3.3% in 2018-19. Two important commodity producing sectors including agriculture and manufacturing witnessed negative growth due to certain reasons. The annual plan targets workers’ remittances to reach the level of $24 billion during the year 2019-20 while the current account deficit is projected to be contained at 3% of GDP. On fiscal, monitory and capital market development side, the government will initiate various reforms for fiscal consolidation during 2019-20, it said, adding that the State Bank of Pakistan started tightening monetary policy during FY18 and continued this during FY19.

The average inflation during 2019-20 is projected around 8.5% while the capital market is expected to remain vibrant during 2019-20 as a result of the measures to be adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The exports are projected to reach at $26,187 million in 2019-20 from $24,656 million estimated for FY 2018-19, whereas on account of higher growth trajectory, imports are expected to marginally increase by 0.8% and reach the level of $53,664 million in 2019-20 from estimated total of $53,248 million for 2018-19. The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to be contained at $8,312 million (3% of GDP) during 2019-20 as against estimated deficit of US$13,179 million (4.7% of GDP) by the end of outgoing fiscal year.