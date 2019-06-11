Rs 120.7bn for ongoing, new hydel projects

The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 120,768.352 million for various ongoing and new hydel projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the budgetary documents, an amount of Rs 120,071.352 million has been earmarked for ongoing 12 hydel projects while Rs 697 million for five new schemes in the PSDP 2019-20.

The government has allocated Rs 69,678.359 million for various ongoing and new water resources projects under the PSDP for next fiscal year 2019-20. According to the budgetary documents, an amount of Rs 61,487.089 million has been earmarked for ongoing water schemes while Rs 8,191.270 million for 30 new schemes in the PSDP 2019-20. The government has also specified Rs 74,236.350 million for various ongoing and new power projects under the PSDP for next fiscal year 2019-20. According to the budgetary documents, an amount of Rs 68,143.947 million has been earmarked for ongoing while Rs 6,092 million for 17 new schemes in the PSDP 20198-20.