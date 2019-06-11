Govt earmarks Rs 1 billion for Kartarpur Corridor

The government has earmarked an amount of Rs 1,000 million for land acquisition and development of infrastructure of Kartarpur under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20.

According to the data released by Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,000 million for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Meanwhile, the federal government has allocated Rs 44.7 billion under the PSDP for ongoing and new schemes of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division for fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the PSDP, Rs 26964.4 million have been allocated for the ongoing schemes of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.