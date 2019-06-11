Hearing of Nawaz’s bail plea adjourned until June 19

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, seeking his release from the Kot Lakhpat Jail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi director general to record his statement at the next hearing.

Earlier, a two-member IHC bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had issued a notice to the federal government, NAB and the superintendent of the jail to submit his response on the matter within two weeks.

On June 4, Sharif’s doctor took to Twitter, after examining him at the jail, and stated that his life was at risk.

“Yesterday around 4AM in the morning, he felt unwell and breathless, requested guards to open cell door as he choked,” tweeted Dr Adnan Khan. “It took awhile for him to settle after using sublingual nitrate spray.”