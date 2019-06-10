PBC forms committees to ‘identify corrupt judges’

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday constituted committees to identify corrupt and incapable judge for sending references against them to President Arif Alvi and the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). According to media reports, PBC Vice Chairman Amjid Shah said special committees had been established that would identify corrupt and incompetent judges so that references could be sent against them. He said the committees would send their report within a month and later the PBC would work out and forward references to the president of Pakistan and the SJC for further action. Shah stated that the committees would collect all evidence for making the basis of the references. “The committees’ members will review the decisions given by these judges.