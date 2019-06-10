PM’s address to nation was advertisement of amnesty scheme: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman Monday has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation was only advertisement of the amnesty scheme. Sherry Rehman’s statement came after Imran Khan addressed the nation and urged citizens to declare their assets by June 30 and take part in the asset declaration scheme.

The PPP leader maintained that the premier had addressed the same issue a few days back, and the government should answer that what was the need to discuss the amnesty scheme again after two weeks.

“Imran Khan should come to the Parliament if he wants to address the nation. The prime minister is addressing the nation on television while the assembly session is ongoing. How can people trust this scheme when even the Parliament has not been taken into confidence? The nation was waiting for a government policy, but Imran Khan’s speech had only allegations in it.

“It apparently seems this amnesty scheme will also fail like the previous one. The incumbent government has not achieved any economic target in ten months.

Sherry further added: The economy is being run to benefit a few people. The names of those persons should be announced who are taking advantage from the scheme and the prime minister should let it be known that how much relief will be given to the people in the upcoming budget.