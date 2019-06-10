NAB arrests Asif Ali Zardari

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accompanied by police personnel has arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari after Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s bail application in mega money laundering case.

The NAB team’s arrival at Zardari House came hours after an Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani rejected a plea by Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.

Both Zardari and his sibling had left the court building before the verdict was announced.

NAB can now act on its arrest warrants against Zardari — which were apparently issued yesterday — after receiving the written court order, which is expected to be issued soon. Talpur, however, cannot be arrested as her warrants have not been issued as yet.

Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have started consultations with their legal team, sources said.

Sources said Asif Ali Zardari wanted to be taken into custody from the Parliament House.

Sources further said Pakistan People’s Party has decided to file an appeal against the judgment of IHC.

Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has appealed party workers across the country to remain calm.

He said, “We are waiting for the detailed verdict of the Islamabad High Court, therefore, the Jiyalas must show restraint.”

A large number of police and NAB officials were gathered outside the Zardari House in the federal capital.