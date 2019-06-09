Dhawan ton sees India down Australia by 36 runs

Shikhar Dhawan led the charge for India, scoring 117 as India registered a 36-run win over Australia in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at The Oval in London on Sunday. Dhawan’s ton, complimented by half-centuries from Virat Kohli (82) and Rohit Sharma (57) and useful cameos by Hardik Pandya (48) and MS Dhoni (27), saw India score 352-5 in the first innings. In reply, Australia could only manage 316 despite half-centuries from David Warner (56), Steve Smith (69) and Alex Carey (55) as they failed to keep up with the asking rate. This was Australia’s first loss in 11 games.

Australia got off to an unusually circumspect start, with both Warner and skipper Aaron Finch preferring to be patient rather than hit from the word go. Their 61-run stand came to a close in the 14th over when Finch was run out by Kedhar Jadhav but the slow nature of Australia’s batting remained. Steve Smith joined Warner out in the middle and their 72-run partnership came in more than 11 overs, hardly the rate Australia needed to be scoring at. Warner was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal when he holed out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep mid-wicket. New man Usman Khawaja scored 42 but he too took his time out in the middle.

Khawaja was eventually bowled by Bumrah but his departure led to the arrival of Glenn Maxwell, who began to single-handedly dominate the Indian bowling. He started the innings with a four then scored the majority of the runs as Australia scored 28 runs in the next two overs. Bhuvneshwar came back strong though, removing Smith and Marcus Stoinis in the same over before Chahal got rid of Maxwell in the next over thanks to a fine catch from Ravindra Jadeja sprinting in from the deep.

Carey scored a quick-fire half-century but the high asking rate and the lack of contribution from the tail-enders meant that his knock went in vain. Earlier, Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India post 352-5.The opening batsman led the Indian charge after Kohli won the toss and batted.

Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combined with Pandya for an 81-run third-wicket stand. Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma that set the tone for the innings.

Dhawan and Sharma overcame a cautious start against Australia’s new-ball duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to put India in control with their 16th century partnership in one-day internationals. Nathan Coulter-Nile finally struck in the 23rd over, having Sharma caught behind. It was a first wicket of the World Cup for Coulter-Nile.

Dhawan carried on, however, to reach a hundred with a single of Stoinis after the ball rebounded off the stumps. He then drove a 93 mph delivery from Starc straight past the left-arm quick’s head for four. But Starc eventually had Dhawan caught at deep midwicket to end an innings featuring 16 boundaries. Thereafter, Kohli registered his 50th fifty at this level whereas Pandya, hit 48 runs off just 27 deliveries before falling to Cummins. MS Dhoni also chipped in with a brisk 27 as India scored 59 runs from the last five overs. Stoinis took the wickets of Dhoni and Kohli in the last over but KL Rahul finished off the innings with a boundary.