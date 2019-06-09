Desperate South Africa seek first win against West Indies today

Match starts at 2:30 PM (PST)

When South Africa take on West Indies at Southampton on Monday, they do so as a desperate outfit. Three matches, three losses. They would probably need to win every game from this point on to stand any chance of making it to the semi-final. While the bowling has been encouraging so far for South Africa, it is the batting department that needs to be addressed. And they would hope that with Lungi Ngidi an injury doubt, captain Faf du Plessis’ decision to potentially draft in Beuran Hendricks does not disrupt one aspect of their game that has been doing well.

On the other hand, West Indies are ought to feel they should have had two wins in the World Cup by now. Their defeat to Australia in the last match was largely self-inflicted, despite the first innings batting heroics of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Like South Africa, it is West Indies’ bowling that has looked more encouraging than their batting. But with their batting department possessing a litany of international T20 stars, few teams can take the opposition apart with their batting the way West Indies can. The prospect then, of seeing the likes of Gayle, Hope and Russell go up against the Proteas bowlers is tantalizing.

South Africa haven’t had the rub of the green go their way in their last five ODIs. The last two matches they played before the World Cup against Sri Lanka were emphatic wins, but they haven’t clicked since then. Mixed form is the best way to describe how West Indies have gone about their business off late. With three losses and two wins, it accurately sums up why they are called the dark horses of the tournament. The two losses before the one to Australia came in the tri-nations series to Bangladesh, of which Ireland was also a part before the World Cup.

Players to watch out for: Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been underwhelming so far in the tournament, but the match against West Indies might just be the perfect time for him to step up and deliver for his side. The fact that the highest opening stand for South Africa so far in the World Cup is only 49 is not a good look for the team, and de Kock will look to do his bit to change that.

Andre Russell: Big Dre Russ is capable of turning the game on its head single-handedly. Lethal with the ball, devastating with the bat, Russell holds the key to West Indies’ success.

South Africa might include Beuran Hendricks in the squad in place of Lungi Ngidi, if the latter is deemed unfit. On the other hand, Andre Russell’s knee was a concern for West Indies, but they should have a full squad to choose from.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies: Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.