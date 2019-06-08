Travel photographer reveals the dreamlike tranquility of Faroe Islands

Travel photographer Merlin Kafka ventures across the world to capture moments that are as spellbinding as they are beautiful. One of his latest adventures took him from his home in Glasgow, Scotland to the Faroe Islands, an archipelago that lies between Iceland and Norway. There, he spent a week exploring the lush mountainous landscape with its low-lying clouds, deep blue waters, and quaint villages in the countryside.

Kafka crafts his images to feel like they occupy a moment in a distant dream. The desaturated colours, especially, have this effect and their appearance is reminiscent of vintage photographs from long ago-certainly not of this century. This reinforces the idea behind Kafka’s pictures, which are intended to “transport the viewer into a world of travel and adventure” and offer a form of escapism from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The Faroe Islands are just one of Kafka’s recent stops. He’s also trekked to locales including Slovenia, the Northern Dolomites, and Bavaria, where he uses his keen eye to compose photographs that’ll ignite your sense of wanderlust.