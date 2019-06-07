PAF Chief lauds ‘unmatched valour’ of personnel on Eid

Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited an operational air base to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with the deployed PAF personnel.

During Eid congregation, special prayers were offered for the security and progress of the country.

Later, the Air Chief exchanged greetings with the air and ground crew. He lauded the selfless commitment and devotion of the PAF personnel to serve during these testing times.

Air Chief Marshal Khan further said that he felt elated to see the motivated personnel celebrating this festive occasion away from their dear ones for the sake of our beloved motherland. By the grace of Allah, PAF personnel had proved to be equal to the task by exhibiting strong commitment and unmatched valour during the recent conflict with the adversary, he added.

“We have shown our resolve to defend the country’s aerial frontiers in the past and would do the same in the future, whenever challenged,” Air Chief exclaimed.