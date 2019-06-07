Pakistan Navy pledges to ensure cleaner, greener environment

Pakistan Navy enthusiastically commemorated World Environment Day with the aim to accentuate the significance of Clean Air and raise awareness for protection and preservation of the environment.

Every year, World Environment Day is observed internationally on June 5 under the auspices of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The purpose of the day is to bring a global focus on the importance of clean environment and stimulate attention and actions for its preservation with a focus on a specific aspect of environment every year, under a certain theme.

This year, the selected theme is ‘Air Pollution,’ which is a major source of concern for mankind.

Airborne pollutants are responsible for about one-third of deaths from strokes, chronic respiratory diseases and lungs cancer as well as one-quarter of deaths from heart attacks.

Pakistan Navy regularly observes World Environment Day. It arranges numerous activities to mark the importance of the day and highlight the significance of environment while promoting awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments.

The aim of these activities is to come together and explore renewable energy alternatives and application of green technologies to keep our atmosphere clean and improve the quality of air that we breathe.

These activities include Tree Plantation and Beach Cleaning Campaigns; Environment Awareness Walks; lectures and seminars on the significance of the day and social media campaigns.

Such events play a pivotal role in enhancing awareness about the importance of the environment amongst the general populace.

In his message, Chief of the Naval Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to ensure a cleaner and safer environment, especially against air pollution, which directly affects the quality of life.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi further reiterated that Pakistan Navy would continue to play its due role in this noble cause.

Naval Chief emphasized that our conduct in all walks of life should be in line with the principles for conservation of the environment.