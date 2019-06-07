Dams needed to meet Balochistan water shortage: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that the construction of new small dams was significant to meet water shortage in Balochistan.

The president was talking to reporters at the residence of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Hub.

President Alvi said that the recent rainfall had brought a temporary end to drought in Balochistan. “However, the province needs an effective plan to address the challenge of water scarcity,” he said.

He also called for formulating a policy for exploration of minerals in the province, which would generate employment opportunities for the locals.

The president expressed the satisfaction that the situation in Balochistan had improved to a great extent.

Earlier, the president offered condolences at the death of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s father and prayed for the departed soul.

Business delegation:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the government’s efforts to bring ease of doing business and economic stability in the country would come to fruition soon.

In a meeting with a delegation of businessmen in Karachi, the president said the government would extend all-out support to the local and foreign investors to promote business and trade activities.

He hoped that the government would soon overcome the economic challenges confronting the country.

The members of the delegation shared Eid greetings with the president and also informed him of their problems.

Meanwhile, the president also hosted an event at the Governor’s House in Karachi to exchange Eid greetings with people.

The people, including diplomats, political leaders and renowned figures from various fields greeted the president on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and expressed their good wishes for him.