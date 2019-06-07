PPP to resolve problems facing Karachi residents: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged party leaders and workers of Karachi division to develop closer coordination with the people of the city to help them resolve their problems.

He was talking to party leaders and worker of Karachi Division who called on him at the CM House to greet him on Eid.

The chief minister also exchanged Eid greetings with provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial secretaries and consul generals of various countries. Talking to party workers, he said that they were the real assets and backbone of the party.

“The time has come to develop further close coordination with the people of this city and work hard for solution of their problems,” he said, adding that the workers in association with the people of Karachi had to strengthen the hands of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Bilawal Bhutto is the real leader of this country and has the ability and capacity to steer the country out of present socio-political and economic crisis,” he said.

Shah said that the provincial government of the PPP was going to launch a social protection strategy. “The PPP chairman had pledged in his election campaign and this plan will be unfolded in the next budget,” he said, adding that the government was going to take all steps to help the poorest of the poor.

He said that the PPP chairman had directed the Sindh government to fight against poverty in the same way and the commitment as it had fought against terrorism.

Latter, the party workers took photos with the chief minister.

The chief minister exchanged Eid greetings with eight consul generals of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Afghanistan.

Later, the provincial secretaries led by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah called on him at CM House and exchanged Eid greetings.

Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Ismail Rahu were among those called on the chief minister.

Last week, the CM had announced remission in sentences of prisoners in Sindh jails on Eidul Fitr festival. The chief minister announced the remission of prisoners’ sentences up to 60 days.

The announcement will be effective for 60-65 years old prisoners and women having children. It will also be applicable to prisoners aged below 18 years and the inmates who have completed their half and quarterly jail terms.

According to the announcement, 3,613 jail inmates will get relief and 100 prisoners will be released after the announcement. The CM directed the Home Ministry to release the prisoners before Eidul Fitr.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had also granted special remission in sentences of the prisoners on Eidul Fitr following the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The president announced remission in sentences up to 90 days.