Army helicopters helping contain Mardan wildfire

Pakistan Army’s helicopters have started firefighting operation to contain a forest fire in Karamar mountains in Mardan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday. The wildfire had started in the mountainous region five days ago. The area is located near Mardan and Swabi districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ISPR, the military helicopters conducted multiple flights in order to battle the wildfire. “Nine flights were carried out to control the blaze as the military helicopters dropped water on the affected parts of the Karamar mountains.”

The ISPR spokesperson added that the efforts were still underway to control the blaze at the earliest.

The wildfire erupted five ago at the famous mountainous region, Karamar mountains, situated near Swabi and Mardan district of KP. It is still spreading despite continuous efforts by the government and military teams to contain it.

The NWFP Rescue Department director general (DG) said that the rescue teams had successfully controlled 70 percent of wildfire and it would soon be completely contained. He said 52 officials, five fire vehicles, locals and 100 personnel of Forest Department were taking part in the firefighting operation.