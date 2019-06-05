President Alvi urges nation to rise above personal and sectarian biases

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to adopt fraternity and compassion in their ranks, and work for the progress and prosperity of the country by rising above personal, regional and sectarian biases.

The president, in his message, felicitated the entire Muslim Ummah and particularly the Pakistani nation on the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

President Alvi said the festival of Eid ul Fitr carried the essence of Islamic values and traditions, and also symbolized the religious ethos.

“The day embodies the message of sacrifice, care, abstinence from ill-doing, and showing welfare and respect for humanity,” he added.

The president said,”Eid is also a day of completion of the month-long training which Muslims undergo during the blessed month of Ramadan.

“The training of patience, tolerance, and sacrifice requires us to continue the same practice during the rest of eleven months. Similarly, the day also honours the worshippers and provides an opportunity for their self-accountability.”

He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide everyone to follow the true teachings of Islam and make the motherland a citadel of peace and prosperity.

Later, in a video message, the president urged the countrymen to maintain the spirit of Ramadan like the human rights protection and public welfare across the year.

He said after the month of Ramadan, “the people try to keep up the good practices like philanthropy and compassion towards the poor even after the holy month.”

He said though Eid was a day of festivities, one should not ignore his foremost responsibilities like human rights and helping the needy.