Country celebrates ‘actual’ Eid today

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal and said that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated across Pakistan today (Wednesday).

The announcement was made at a news conference after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Muneeb said the committee received multiple testimonies of moon sighting from across the country.

He also addressed the controversy generated regarding moon sighting in the country, saying all acclaimed scholars had full confidence in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. He noted that parts of KP would also celebrate Eid on Wednesday, as would countries like Australia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India.

Meanwhile, Eid was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the official level on Tuesday as Eid prayers were offered in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Bannu and merged districts of the tribal areas. KP Governor Shah Farman offered Eid prayers at the Governor’s House, as residents of the province also went to mosques to offer Eid prayers.

Meanwhile the people belonging to the Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated Eidul Fitr across the country on Tuesday. On this eve, Eid prayers were offered in various cities, including Karachi, attended by a large number of people belonging to the Bohra community. Special prayers were also offered for the country’s prosperity, sovereignty and law, order by the community. On the other hand, religious scholars and citizens of Abbottabad totally rejected the decision of the KP government to celebrate Eid on Tuesday and decided to mark the event with the rest of the country.