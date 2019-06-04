Shehbaz to return to Pakistan on June 8

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on June 8, a private news channel quoted its sources as saying on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif would have a medical examination in London on June 7, and he was expected to return to Pakistan the next day. Shehbaz was hopeful that doctors would clear him for travel after his examination. The PML-N president, upon his arrival, would meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He would also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders to discuss the country’s political and economic situation.

Shehbaz was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. His name was also removed from the Exit Control List.

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel.