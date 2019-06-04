Maryam barred from meeting Nawaz in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz regretted on Tuesday that she was not allowed to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail, where he was serving his seven-year term in the Al-Azizia reference.

In a Twitter post, she said she asked for permission to see the PML-N supreme leader to inquire about his health, but was not allowed to meet him.

“I just wanted to say that what is befalling us today will befall you tomorrow,” she said, adding that a reminder was necessary because the act of retribution was unavoidable.